BJP talk of providing stable govt but break duly elected govt: Sharad Pawar
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 17, 2023 05:20 PM 2023-08-17T17:20:58+5:30 2023-08-17T17:21:26+5:30
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of breaking duly elected governments in various states, even as the ruling party spoke of providing a stable government.
Pawar addressed a rally in Beed, Maharashtra, saying, You talk of providing a stable government but break duly elected governments in states. Pawar also said PM Narendra Modi is following in the footsteps of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis by including a mi punha yein (I’ll come back again) element in his Independence Day speech.
Fadnavis did not return as CM, but came back at a lower position. One wonders what will he (Modi) return as, he said.