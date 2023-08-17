BJP talk of providing stable govt but break duly elected govt: Sharad Pawar

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of breaking duly elected governments in various states, even as the ruling party spoke of providing a stable government.

Pawar addressed a rally in Beed, Maharashtra, saying, You talk of providing a stable government but break duly elected governments in states. Pawar also said PM Narendra Modi is following in the footsteps of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis by including a mi punha yein (I’ll come back again) element in his Independence Day speech.

Fadnavis did not return as CM, but came back at a lower position. One wonders what will he (Modi) return as, he said.