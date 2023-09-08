"BJP trying to create Manipur-like situation in Maharashtra with OBC vs Maratha debate": Nana Patole

The issue of the Maratha reservation is currently a significant concern in the state. Manoj Jarange Patil's hunger strike has brought this matter to the forefront, with Maratha protesters taking to the streets, demanding action from the state government.

The government has issued an ordinance to provide certificates to those who mention "Kunbi" in their genealogy. However, Jarange Patil remains steadfast in his demand to remove the word "genealogy." In this context, Maharashtra State Congress president Nana Patole has made serious allegations about the ruling party.

Nana Patole said, "This government is now bringing up the OBC versus Maratha issue. They are attempting to replicate what they did in Manipur here in Maharashtra." He emphasized that the people of Maharashtra are sensible and will not be ensnared by the ruling party's tactics, ensuring that a situation similar to Manipur does not arise in the state.

Reservation issue in Maharashtra

Maharashtra has already been witnessing protests by the Maratha community demanding reservations. Recently, at a protest in Jalna, several Maratha community members who had gathered to demand reservation were roughed up by police, including woman members of the Maratha community. As the issue escalated, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis issued an apology to pacify the protestors.