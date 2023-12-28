BJP Using ED Chargesheet Against Priyanka Gandhi To Divert Focus From Real Issues, Says Nana Patole

In response to the inclusion of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's name in an ED chargesheet, Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole remarked, BJP is a party that is scared of Congress. The British were scared of Gandhi then and even today the central govt is scared of the Gandhi family. BJP is trying to diver people from the real issues.

In a first, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has named Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi in its charge sheet mentioning her role of purchasing an agricultural land measuring 40 kanal (five acres) in Haryana's Faridabad from a Delhi-based real estate agent HL Pahwa in 2006 and sold the same land to him in February, 2010.

According to the ED, the land was purchased in Amipur village in Faridabad from Pahwa the agent with whom Priyanka's husband Robert Vadra also purchased three pieces of land measuring 334 kanals (40.08 acres) in Amipur village from 2005-2006 and sold the same land to him in December, 2010.

The agent in question is the individual who previously facilitated the sale of land to NRI businessman CC Thampi. This broader case is centered around fugitive arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari, who is currently under investigation by multiple agencies for offenses such as money laundering, violations of foreign exchange and black money laws, and breaches of the Official Secrets Act. Bhandari fled India for the UK in 2016. Additionally, Thampi is accused of aiding Bhandari in concealing the proceeds of crime, alongside Sumit Chadha, a British national.