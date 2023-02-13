BJP was winning in Kasba due to division of votes, says Ajit Pawar

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar said the electorate in Kasba Assembly seat in Pune, where bypolls are scheduled for February 26, was small and that the Bharatiya Janata Party continued to win there due to division of opposition votes.

Campaigning for Ravindra Dhangekar, Maha Vikas Aghadi candidate for the Kasba bypoll, Pawar asked party workers to ensure the BJP is defeated.

Apart from Kasba, the other Assembly seat where bypolls are scheduled is Chinchwad, also in Pune district. These bypolls have been necessitated due to the death of sitting BJP MLAs Mukta Tilak and Laxman Jagtap from Kasba and Chinchwad, respectively.

Pawar said the MVA won all seats, except one (Konkan), in the recently concluded Maharashtra Legislative Council polls and reiterated that everything was fine with the alliance.

Kasba is the constituency with the lowest number of voters. We have thoughtfully nominated Ravindra Dhangekar. Till now, multiple people were contesting from this constituency, which helped BJP to win. But, now we are fighting unitedly as MVA, Pawar said.