BJP workers to receive rebel MLAs at Mumbai airport?

BJP party workers will do a massive show of strength in Maharashtra on Thursday. Many workers will be assembled near the airport when the rebel Shiv Sena MLAs return. BJP to be present on ground to counter if Shiv Sainiks threaten the rebel MLAs as per a Network 18 report. Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde on Wednesday said he will reach Mumbai on Thursday for floor test against the beleaguered Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena-NCP-Congress government in Maharashtra.

There has been no formal announcement from Raj Bhavan that the floor test is slated for Thursday, though a letter specifying June 30 as the floor test date, purportedly written by the Governor, went viral on Tuesday. On the other hand, the MVA govt has challenged the order in Supreme Court whose hearing will be held today at 5pm. Tushar Mehta will appear for the Governor while Abhishek Manu Singhvi to appear for the government.Eknath Shinde has claimed the support of nearly 40 (out of 55) Sena MLAs, thus pushing it the Maha Vikas Aghadi government - comprising Shiv Sena, Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and Congress - to the brink of collapse.

