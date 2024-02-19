BJP's Claim on Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg Constituency is Permanent: Narayan Rane

Mumbai: Union Minister Narayan Rane on Monday hit back at the claims over who will stake claim to the Grand Alliance in Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg Lok Sabha constituency.

Uday Samant's brother Kiran Samant has been eyeing the seat for the past few years. Rane's son is not ready to leave the constituency. Narayan Rane was not fielded in the Rajya Sabha elections and it was expected that he would be fielded from this constituency. On this, Uday Samant, a minister of the Shinde group, had said that this is the constituency of the Shiv Sena. Narayan Rane has responded to this.

Rane said the BJP's claim to the Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg Lok Sabha seat will be permanent. "The seniors will decide if I will be the candidate. But the candidate on the lotus symbol will definitely be there. I am not interested in the Lok Sabha. It is not appropriate to talk about my decision before the election. The mood of the countrymen will be Modi," Rane said.

"The Modi government has the guarantee, the trust, the guarantee of Abki Baar Modi and the trust of the people. We will win 48 seats out of 48. We welcome anyone who comes to the BJP. Our people should come to BJP from Congress". Rane also said that many people are joining the BJP because of the work done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

