BJP's Free Ram Lalla Darshan Scheme Begins as First Batch of Devotees Leave from Konkan for Ayodhya

Mumbai: The Ram Temple Pranpratishtha ceremony was celebrated with enthusiasm in every corner of the country. In view of the Lok Sabha elections, people from every constituency will be able to take free Ayodhya Yatra and have darshan of Ram Lalla. This Ayodhya yatra has also started from Konkan. MLA Nitesh Rane shared pictures of the bus and devotees leaving for Ayodhya.

The BJP has already started giving Mumbaikars a free glimpse of Ram Lalla. The first special train from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus to Ayodhya left on February 5.

Ram devotees have left for Ayodhya in the first phase from the Kankavli-Deogarh-Vaibhavwadi assembly constituency today. A special train from Panvel to Ayodhya will be run from Kankavli to Panvel and then to Ayodhya. MLA Nitesh Rane said that this free service has been given to Ram devotees to make Ayodhya yatra. He also took to Twitter to wish the devotees of Ram on their journey to Ayodhya by attending the event this morning.

Meanwhile, the issue of Ram Janmabhoomi has always been active in the country's politics. Now, Ram Lalla is seated in a temple in Ayodhya. In view of this, the BJP is preparing a megaplan to provide free darshan to Ram devotees. To maintain positivity towards the BJP and the Modi government, people from Lok Sabha and Assembly constituencies are being taken to Ayodhya free of cost.

चलो अयोध्या 🚩

कणकवली- देवगड- वैभववाडी विधानसभा मतदारसंघातून आज पहिल्या टप्प्यात रामभक्त अयोध्येला रवाना झाले.

कणकवली ते पनवेल बस सेवा व पुढे अयोध्येला जाण्यासाठी पनवेल ते अयोध्या विशेष रेल्वे गाडी सोडण्यात येणार आहे.

राम भक्तांसाठी अयोध्या वारी घडविण्यास ही मोफत सेवा दिली आहे.… pic.twitter.com/buLb3Dud83 — nitesh rane (@NiteshNRane) February 8, 2024



The BJP is expected to have 40,000-50,000 people visiting Ram Lalla from one Lok Sabha constituency. Special trains are also being planned for this purpose. Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had also appealed to Ram devotees from all corners of the country to come to Ayodhya and have darshan of Ram Lalla. Interestingly, the darshan will be made free of cost by MLAs and MPs.