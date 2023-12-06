BJP's Pankaja Munde and Devendra Fadnavis bridge differences, share dais at govt event in Beed

In a surprising turn of events, disgruntled BJP leader Pankaja Munde made a significant appearance on Tuesday, sharing the stage with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and his deputies Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar at a government program in Beed. This unexpected collaboration suggests a willingness on Pankaja Munde's part to reconcile with Fadnavis. The Chief Minister appealed to Pankaja Munde and her cousin, NCP minister Dhananjay Munde, urging them to unite for the development of their region.

Despite political differences, Mr. Fadnavis commended Pankaja Munde's previous contributions during her tenure as a minister in his government from 2014 to 2019. Expressing support, he urged both cousins to collaborate for the betterment of Parli, Beed, and Maharashtra.

"I will request both Pankaja tai and Dhananjay Munde to keep jointly sharing the dais for future programs as well. Our combined strength is behind you. We stand firmly with you, Pankaja tai. If you and Dhananjay stay together, then it can only lead to the development of Parli, Beed, and Maharashtra," stated Mr. Fadnavis.

Despite their political rivalry, Pankaja Munde and Mr. Fadnavis showcased moments of camaraderie on the stage. Mr. Fadnavis assured both cousins that he would personally ensure their demand for Central funds for the development of the Parli Vaijnath township was fulfilled by the Modi government.

Pankaja Munde's work in implementing the 'Jal Yukt Shivar' program during her previous role as the Guardian Minister of Beed received praise from Mr. Fadnavis. Meanwhile, Dhananjay Munde, the current Guardian Minister of Beed, acknowledged CM Shinde as "the unifier" for bringing the cousins together on the same platform.

In the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly election, Pankaja Munde suffered defeat at the hands of Dhananjay in Parli. Speculations arose regarding her discontent with then Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' leadership style, leading to a strained relationship. The subsequent GST Commissionerate crackdowns on her sugar factory in Beed further strained relations with the BJP.

Pankaja Munde, in a veiled critique, expressed disappointment with the BJP-ruled Central and State governments, suggesting that their assistance could have averted the crisis at her sugar mill. Despite the political turbulence, she refuted rumors of meeting Congress leaders in July, stating her commitment to the BJP.

In the recent event, Dhananjay Munde assured that both cousins would work together to make Beed the most progressive district in Maharashtra. The unexpected unity on the stage marked a significant development in the political landscape, hinting at potential reconciliation and collaboration between the estranged cousins.

Pankaja Munde, in the past, had emphasized her willingness to participate in platforms dedicated to the development of Beed and Maharashtra.