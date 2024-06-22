BJP's Pankaja Munde Backs Laxman Hake's Demands Against Maratha Reservation From OBC Quota: 'His Agitation Resonated With Me'

BJP leader Pankaja Munde on Saturday praised Laxman Hake and Navnath Waghmare for ending their fast, noting that the government is actively considering their demands. The duo had been protesting for Maratha community reservation outside the OBC quota.

Munde assured that future instances of fasting wouldn't be necessary to address their concerns. Speaking at the BJP office in Mumbai on Saturday, she discussed OBC and Maratha reservations, stressing the need to eliminate fake caste certificates and acknowledging Hake's concerns.

"Professor Laxman Hake's stance on OBC reservations, his statements, and viewpoints are constructive. They avoid unnecessary criticism and threats," Munde remarked, seemingly targeting Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil.

"Their agitation resonated with everyone, including me," Munde said, highlighting the sincerity and credibility of Hake and Waghmare's issues. "Attention should be given to genuine concerns rather than irrelevant views," she added, possibly alluding to Jarange.

Munde expressed her belief that leveraging OBC and Maratha identities for political gain should no longer succeed in the state. "I haven't criticized anyone personally. However, the current political landscape demands leaders to find common ground," she said. "Leaders from both communities should come together to resolve differences because ultimately, no one is above the constitution and the law," Munde concluded.