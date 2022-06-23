BJP’s Tajinder Bagga files police complaint against Uddhav Thackeray for flouting Covid-19 norms

In the wake of the ongoing political crisis in Maharashtra, BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga has filed a complaint against Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray with the Mumbai Police, demanding registration of an FIR against the latter for violating Covid-19 protocols.Bagga, who is Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha's national secretary, alleged that Uddhav despite testing positive for Covid-19 met his supporters. Bagga filed a complaint against the 61-year-old CM at Malabar Hill Police Station in Mumbai.

Copy of complaint against @OfficeofUTpic.twitter.com/j7K3n7MjeF — Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (@TajinderBagga) June 22, 2022

“As per Covid protocol patient can’t meet anyone and should be in isolation...CM Uddhav Thackeray broke Covid protocols and met with his supporters,” Bagga said in the complaint.BJP leader Amit Malviya also questioned Uddhav's behaviour. "We were told that Uddhav Thackeray is Covid positive. But he has since met Sharad Pawar at his residence and moved amongst people, who apparently turned out to see him go back home. He shouldn’t have left in the first place. This deceit is what has led to Sena MLAs revolting," he tweeted.

