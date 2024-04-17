Blast in Jalgaon Chemical Factory: One Killed, Several injured, in Cylinder Explosion

At least 17 people were injured and one died in an explosion at a chemical factory in Maharashtra’s Jalgaon. The entire factory caught fire after the explosion. More casualties are feared since some people are still reportedly trapped inside the factory.

Jalgaon Municipal Corporation and other fire tenders rushed to the spot and efforts were on to douse the flames. Personnel of the MIDC police station have reached the spot and are carrying out rescue operations with the help of citizens. Prima facie, it appears that the fire was caused by a short circuit, and both the companies are feared to have suffered losses of crores of rupees.