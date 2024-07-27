Blow To Ajit Pawar As MLC Babajani Durrani Returns To Sharad Pawar's Fold

"Many have left Sharad Pawar and were never seen in the legislature again. They became insignificant. Fortunately, I returned before meeting the same fate," said Legislative Council member Babajani Durrani. Durrani announced his resignation from Ajit Pawar's faction of the NCP and joined Sharad Pawar's NCP in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, with Sharad Pawar and MLA Rajesh Tope in attendance.

"Over the past ten years, casteism has spread across the country. Today, the Muslim community looks to Sharad Pawar with great hope. Until there is change in the country, may you have a long life. I regret leaving Saheb (Sharad Pawar)," said Durrani. "In the Lok Sabha elections, people took a stand against the BJP. Under Sharad Pawar's leadership, there will be a shift in power in the state. No matter where we were, we were always with Sharad Pawar and helped him. The pressure from the Muslim community's leaders was to stay with Sharad Pawar's group."

Rajesh Tope reminisced, "When Padmasinh Patil was in the NCP, we worked together in Marathwada. We strengthened the S. Congress. Under Sharad Pawar's leadership, there will be a change in power in the state. I will robustly fulfill the responsibility of strengthening the party organization. Out of ten Lok Sabha seats, we won eight; the remaining two were lost due to the symbol. The public does not support leaders who have joined the BJP. I got the opportunity to come back to the person because of whom I became an MLA."

In the Mahavikas Aghadi meeting, Sharad Pawar emphasized the necessity of the coalition's success. "Shah had said that the promise of ₹15 lakhs was an election gimmick. So isn't the 'Ladki Bahini' scheme also an election gimmick? This scheme is being implemented with the taxpayers' money. Hence, we should use our party's banners to ensure women benefit from this scheme," urged Rajesh Tope.