BMC asks police to immediately shut Gokhale Bridge in Andheri

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has asked police to immediately shut Gokhale Bridge, an east-west road connector over Western Railway tracks in Andheri,for vehicular traffic, a senior official said.

Incidentally, local Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Ameet Satam had written to the civic body chief Iqbal Singh Chahal on November 1 about the bridge being in a dangerous condition, PTI reported.

We have asked (traffic police) to shut down vehicular traffic on the bridge immediately, confirmed Additional Municipal Commissioner P Velarasu. MLA Satam, in his letter, said the work on the BMC portion of the bridge is nearing completion, while the segment above the railway tracks was yet to start.

As per a report of BMC consultant SCG Consultancy Services, the existing bridge is in extremely dangerous condition and may lead to a mishap any moment and should be immediately closed down, Satam said in the letter.