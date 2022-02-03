BMC Budget 2022: BMC to allow private & govt companies to install electric vehicle charging station at public parking spaces

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation presented its budget today. BMC chief IS Chahal presented a budget of Rs 45,940.78 crore for the financial year 2022-23. The budget allocation has increased by 17.70 percent from last year. The civic budget was Rs 39,038.83 crore in 2021-22.

Mumbai Municipal Corporation has taken a big step to increase the number of charging stations for electric vehicles. With a view to increase the use of electric vehicles, the Mumbai Municipal Corporation has provided around 12 sites across the city to private and government companies for setting up charging stations. These companies will provide their facilities at these places. LOI to set up PEVCS at 12 such spaces have been issued, said the BMC.

Last year, Rs 6,624.41 crore was allocated for the health sector, this year it has been increased to Rs 6,933.75 crore. 1002.15 crore for development planning department, 370.99 crore for solid waste management, 1300 crore for Goregaon Mulund junction road, 1539.79 crore for rainwater harvesting, 1300 crore for cleaning staff colonies under shelter scheme.