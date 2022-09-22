BMC denies permission to both Shiv Sena factions for Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park in Mumbai

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has denied permission to the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena as well as Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s faction for holding Dussehra rally at the Shivaji Park here, a top BMC official said on Thursday. The permission has been denied on the basis of law and order issue raised by Mumbai Police, according to civic officials.On Wednesday, the Thackeray faction had moved the Bombay HC seeking permission to organise its annual Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park, after the BMC had failed to take a decision on its application.

The party had earlier stated that it would organise the rally whether BMC gives permission for the same or not.“Whether we get permission or not, Balasaheb Thackeray's Shiv Sena workers will gather at Shivaji Park for the rally. The administration must either give us permission or refuse it. We are very firm on our decision (to hold the rally at Shivaji Park). If we don't get an answer, Balasaheb's Shiv Sena workers will gather at Shivaji Park for the Dusshera rally,” Mumbai ex-mayor Milind Vaidya said after leading a delegation to meet BMC officials to know the status of their application.Both the Shiv Sena factions had sought permission from the BMC to organise their Dusshera rally at Shivaji Park. It may be noted that since its formation, the Shiv Sena has been holding its annual Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park. Both the factions have been at loggerheads for quite a long time now ever since Shinde has assumed position as the 19th Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

