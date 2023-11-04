BMC deploys 121 tankers and manpower to tackle dust pollution along 650 km of city roads

In an effort to combat air pollution along 650 kilometers of roads within the city, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has revealed its plans to deploy 121 tankers along with a workforce for consistent cleaning efforts.

As per the information presented in the Mumbai Air Pollution Mitigation Plan (MAPMP) report, the primary factor responsible for pollution in Mumbai is the dust generated from the construction and demolition activities associated with various ongoing projects in the metropolis. This is followed by dust originating from road surfaces and its re-suspension into the air.

Utilizing 121 tankers daily, the BMC is washing approximately 650 km of roads during non-peak hours from 3 am to 6 am. Significantly, only treated water is being used for these cleaning activities, ensuring environmental safety, as confirmed by civic officials.

Speaking about the civic body's plans, Deputy Commissioner (Solid Waste Management) Chanda Jadhav said, The roads and footpaths on which cleaning needs to be taken have been selected by the department itself. More attention has been directed towards roads and footpaths with traffic congestion.

It's worth noting that Mumbai residents have observed an increasing Air Quality Index (AQI) in the city over the recent days. According to the most recent data provided by the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR-India), the overall AQI in Mumbai was registered at 138, indicating a moderate level, on Friday around 4:15 pm.