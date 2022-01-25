BMC Election 2022: BJP's important meeting on backdrop of BMC election

With the Brihanmumbai Municipal Election, now all the political parties are working. As part of this, the ruling Shiv Sena has announced a property tax waiver for houses up to 500 square feet in Mumbai. After that, now BJP is also very active. An important meeting of BJP leaders and office bearers was held at the residence of Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis today. In this meeting, MLA Ashish Shelar said that BJP will win the Mumbai Municipal Corporation elections by beating Shiv Sena.

BJPshish Shelar said that an important meeting was held under the leadership of Devendra Fadnavis, Leader of Opposition of BJP MLAs and MLAs in Mumbai and under the chairmanship of Mumbai BJP President Mangal Prabhat Lodha. Mumbai Municipal Corporation elections are coming anytime. All this has become a concrete program that fulfills the desire of the people of Mumbai to make the ruling party happy. Its design has been done, some things have been reviewed, preparations for the upcoming events have started. From all these discussions, we held a meeting once again with the resolve that the BJP will flourish in the Mumbai Municipal Corporation with new vigor.

