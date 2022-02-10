BMC election: Maha govt planning to postpone upcoming 10 municipal elections

The decision to appoint an administrator has been taken in the state cabinet meeting as the term of Mumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has expired. Along with the Mumbai Municipal Corporation, the term of nine other important Municipal Corporations is also coming to an end, and the process of appointing administrators in those places has begun. Opposition groups called for a boycott of the assembly. There is talk that the state government is trying to postpone the elections on the basis of OBCs' political reservation and ward structure.

The term of important corporations in the state is coming to an end in the next two months. The battle of these corporations will be important for the Mahavikas Aghadi. However, the issue of OBC political reservation and the issue of ward formation could be a major headache for the Mahavikas Aghadi government. Therefore, citing covid pandemic, preparations are underway to postpone these ten important corporations. The decision to appoint an administrator by amending the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act has been taken in the cabinet meeting and the state government is preparing to take the same decision in the rest of the corporations.

Even before this, the term of five Municipal Corporations has expired in 2020. Five Municipal Corporations namely Aurangabad, Navi Mumbai, Vasai Virar, Kalyan-Dombivali and Kolhapur have expired. The state government has appointed administrators for all the five municipalities due to Corona. Now the process of appointing administrators for the next ten Municipal Corporations has begun.

The term of these 10 important corporations, which expire in March and April:

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)

Thane Municipal Corporation

Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation

Nashik Municipal Corporation

Pune Municipal Corporation

Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation

Solapur Municipal Corporation

Amravati Municipal Corporation

Akola Municipal Corporation

Nagpur Municipal Corporation

Preparations are underway to appoint administrators for these ten important corporations. The term of eight Municipal Corporations is coming to an end in the month of May to October. The term of Latur Municipal Corporation, Parbhani Municipal Corporation, Chandrapur Municipal Corporation, Bhiwandi-Nizampur, Malegaon, Panvel Mira-Bhayander and Nanded Municipal Corporation is coming to an end. Opposition groups called for a boycott of the assembly. At present, the environment is not conducive for elections. Therefore, BJP state president Chandrakant Patil has criticized that they are trying to postpone this election.

If local body elections are being held in the state and five state elections are being held in the country, then the question arises as to why these important municipal elections cannot be held. On the other hand, will the Governor allow the ordinance regarding the appointment of administrator of Mumbai Municipal Corporation?

