BMC finishes work at Bhandup complex, water supply resumes; BMC appeals to boil water before drinking

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has completed the main connection of a 4000-mm pipeline to the Bhandup complex's water treatment plant. The filtration plant, which has the capacity to treat 1,910 million litres (ml) of water per day, was shut down for more than 24 hours for work for the first time in the last 42 years, a municipal official said.

Further explaining, a civic official informed that the interrupted water supply in 12 wards will be resumed from Tuesday midnight. The water supply was supposed to resume at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, but it was delayed. According to BMC, supply has been gradually restored in all areas. A team of engineers was formed to work at eight major locations within the complex as well as 30 locations around the city and western suburbs.

The municipality supplies 3,850 ml of water to the city daily from seven lakes. A large part of the city is supplied with water from the water treatment plant in the Bhandup complex. The municipal corporation had added additional water lines, installed valves on various pipelines connected to the complex, and repaired leaks to improve the water supply.

The work began on Monday morning and was supposed to be completed in 24 hours, but it was delayed by eight hours due to technical glitches, according to a municipal official.

"The filtration plant shut down for the first time in 42 years, so we had to work on many aspects." "We had to work with some old valves during the de-watering process, which took some time." "A team of engineers was formed to work at eight major locations in the Bhandup complex and 30 locations throughout the city and western suburbs," a municipal official from the hydraulics department said.

The civic body said pressure may be reduced until February 4, and citizens were requested to cooperate. Moreover, citizens have been requested to boil water for the next few days.