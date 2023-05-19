BMC makes eco-friendly Lord Ganesha idols compulsory in households ahead of Ganeshotsav

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced that beginning in 2023, it will become mandatory to install only environment-friendly Lord Ganesha idols for all household Ganeshotsav.The order was issued on the instructions of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and the Supreme Court.In addition, the BMC has also made the decision to waive fees along with the deposits of public Ganeshotsav Mandals.

Moreover, the deposits that were made in the previous year will also be refunded in the next seven days.Ganesh Chaturthi in India, especially in Maharashtra’s Pune and Mumbai is celebrated with a lot of enthusiasm and fanfare. During the Ganeshotsav, devotional songs could be heard blaring out of the loudspeakers. Pandals are set up literally on every corner and people rejoice in celebration by dancing on the streets.The festival celebrates the birthday of Lord Ganesha, son of Shiva and Parvati. Ganeshotsav comes in Bhadrapada month as per the Hindu calendar. On the first day of the festival, prayers are offered to Lord Ganesh and several delicacies are prepared which are later distributed as prasad.