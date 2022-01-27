BMC polls: 27 corporators of Congress party join NCP today

As many as 27 corporators of the Congress party joined the Nationalist Congress Party on Thursday.

All the corporators joined the party in the presence of party leader and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

Malegaon Mayor Tahira Shaikh is among the 27 corporators who joined the party.

This development holds importance ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) election that is scheduled to held this year.

( With inputs from ANI )

