BMC razes illegal 'dargah' in Mahim sea, after Raj Thackeray's warning

A day after Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) President Raj Thackeray's dramatic revelations of an unauthorised 'dargah' coming up in the Arabian Sea off Mahim, the BMC rushed a team there and demolished it, here on Thursday morning. A team of BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) along with heavy police bandobast, a JCB and other equipment, swooped onto the so-called 'mazaar' (grave) of an unknown person that had manifested on a tiny islet a few metres away from the Mahim sea-shore. At least six officers had reached the dargah since 8 am today. The police force has been deployed in large numbers around. Apart from this, many labourers and a JCB machine were also called on the spot. Collector and DCP have themselves reached the spot.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray raised the issue of illegal dargah in his rally at Shivaji Park. Raj Thackeray had warned that if the illegal dargah was not demolished, he would establish a Ganpati temple there. After the speech of Raj Thackeray, the administration of Mumbai has swung into action since this morning. The team of officers is present at Mahim Dargah since morning. Pointing to the potential security threat of ' another Haji Ali dargah being built openly in the sea' , Raj Thackeray had said that it is close to Mahim police station and BMC officials keep roaming there but they are not aware of this illegal construction There is no wind. For the last two years this 'Dargah' is being built openly in the sea.. another 'Haji Ali Dargah'..and there is no one to talk about it?