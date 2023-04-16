BMC releases list of dilapidated buildings ahead of monsoon

Ahead of monsoon, the BMC has released a list of 216 dilapidated buildings in Mumbai, which are in a dangerous condition and unfit for human habitation.Of the 216 buildings, H-West (Bandra, Khar) and K-West (Andheri West, Juhu, Versova) wards have 22 dilapidated buildings each, followed by 21 buildings each in K-East (Andheri East) and T (Mulund) wards, 17 buildings in N ward (Ghatkopar) and 13 buildings in P-North ward (Malad).

There are only two such buildings in C ward (Kalbadevi, Bhuleshwar) followed by three buildings each in A (Churchgate, Cuffe Parade) and B (Dongri, Sandhurst Road) wards.Every year, before the monsoon, the BMC sends out notices to the occupants of dilapidated buildings. A building that is entirely unfit for habitation is identified as dilapidated or ‘C-1’ by the civic body. In 2022, the BMC’s list had 337 such buildings.

According to a Indian Express report, BMC rules also state that in case of a residential or commercial building that is older than 33 years, the occupants will have to carry out a structural audit and submit it to the authorities.BMC officials said that of the 216 buildings, action will be taken against 97 buildings initially. “Most of these buildings are privately owned and due to dispute between tenants and owners there is a stay on many of these buildings. However, in the past few years the courts have removed stay in 97 such buildings and now we will initiate action against them,” an official said.According to the BMC, 21 of the 216 buildings have been declared to be repairable after the occupants submitted their structural audit reports.