BMC sends letter to MIDC requesting to collect fine of Rs 75 crores from builder for damaging water tunnel

Amid the water shortage complaints pouring in, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has sent a letter to Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) requesting to collect a fine of ₹75 crores from the builder responsible for puncturing the water tunnel in Thane.

Despite having clear knowledge of alignment of the water channel, piling works were carried out close to the spot from where the pipeline passes. This indicates gross negligence tantamount to sabotage by the contractor. The repairs has lead to crisis in eastern suburbs and island city and have also caused criticism of BMC from media as well as public, the letter stated.

The repair of the pipeline has cost around Rs 14 crore. We have also added the daily loss of water… Piling works were carried out in an unplanned manner and action needs to be taken, the official said.

A complainant has filed a complaint against this builder at the Shrinagar Police Station in Thane. 75 percent water supply to the water treatment plant at Bhandup Complex is through a 15 km long water tunnel of 5,500 mm diameter. After it was noticed that this water tunnel was damaged due to excavation of Kupanlika in Thane, the work of repairing this leak was started by Mumbai Municipality from 31st March.

Therefore, 15 percent water reduction is applicable in the water supply of Mumbai Municipal Corporation area and Thane for one month from March 31. Due to this water crisis has fallen on Mumbaikars.