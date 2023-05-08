BMC set to build toilets with several modern amenities in Goregaon

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is set to build toilets with several modern amenities in Goregaon, along the Western Express Highway.

According to a report of Indian Express, The civic body has proposed the construction of a 1,453 feet block comprising 5 toilets each, for women and men, and one for the disabled, for the ease of commuters on the highway.

The proposed toilet will have five toilets for men, five toilets for women and one toilet for the differently abled. A solar panel will be installed on the roof of this toilet for power. Twenty kilowatts of electricity will be generated from this panel. Apart from this, the toilet will be equipped with separate rooms to breast-feed babies, a water station, phone charging sockets, CCTV cameras and ATM machines. BMC’s solid waste management will carry out daily upkeep of the facility.

If adequate toilet facilities are available on the main roads and expressways, citizens will not be inconvenienced. For this purpose, this public toilet will be constructed. Daily cleaning and maintenance of this toilet will also be done through the solid waste department of BMC, said Rajesh Akre, assistant commissioner, P south ward.