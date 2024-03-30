BMC Struggles with Extra Forest Department Duties, Allocates Funds for Sanjay Gandhi National Park

Mumbai: The financial burden of various schemes of the state government is falling on the BMC, which has to now deal with the forest department. The civic body has to spend Rs 5 crore to carry out works under the Sanjay Gandhi National Park.

The G-20 summit representatives were scheduled to visit the Kanheri cave in the park when they visited Mumbai. Forest department and civic officials were also present on the occasion. At that time, it was decided to repair the roads inside the park, and the roads at the entrance and paint where necessary. The work had to be completed in a short time.

The park didn't have the manpower and machinery to do the work in a short period. The park management asked the civic body to do the work. Some other suggestions were made in terms of work as well. It was suggested to improve the road from the main entrance of the park to Kanheri Cave and Log Hut. This added to the cost of work. Another Rs 5 crore had to be spent on road work in the Kanheri cave area.

1) As emergency work, the road from Tamhani Pada entrance to Kanheri Cave, thermoplastic painting, etc. were done on the road from Log Hut to Kanheri Chowki.

2) The civic body did not receive any money from the forest department for this work. The entire cost had to be borne by the municipality.

Functions of government:

In recent times, the civic body has been burdened financially to carry out some of the schemes suggested by the state government and the works suggested by the minister. A burden of Rs 1,700 crore has been incurred under the Mumbai beautification. Around Rs 400-500 crore has to be spent on the Swachh Mumbai Abhiyan. Now it has to pay for forest works as well.