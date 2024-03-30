Mumbai: Bandra-Worli Sea Link Travel Costs to Surge Starting April 1, Check Details

Mumbai: The journey through Bandra-Worli Rajiv Gandhi Sea Bridge is going to get expensive starting from April 1. The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) has increased the toll by Rs 15, while drivers will now have to pay Rs 100, while minibusses or similar vehicles driving through the bridge will now have to pay Rs 160 toll, while trucks and buses will have to pay Rs 210 toll.

Also Read | Mumbai BEST Bus Route Update: Relief for Commuters as Bus Numbers 425, 428 Resume from Original Routes



Earlier, cars and jeeps traveling on the sea link were charged Rs 85, mini-buses Rs 130, and trucks or buses Rs 175. The MSRDC increases the toll on this road every three years. The last time the toll was increased was in April 2021. The new rates will be applicable for the next three years i.e. till March 31, 2027, MSRDC officials said.

Pass rates hiked

Toll pass rates have also been increased. The monthly pass rates will be 50 times that of a single trip, while for a frequent vehicle, the rates of return pass and daily pass will be 1.5 times and 2.5 times the rate of the single trip of that vehicle respectively.

Coupons buyers will be discounted

A driver who purchases 50 team coupons in advance will be given a 10 percent discount on the price of the booklet, while a driver purchasing 100 coupons of toll in advance will be given a 20 percent discount on the price of the booklet, officials said.

6.49% of the cost

The route was opened for traffic by the MSRDC in 2009. The MSRDC will be able to collect toll tax from the Bandra-Worli sea bridge till 2039. At present, the MSRDC has awarded a three-year contract to Roadways Solution Infrastructure Company for toll collection on the stretch. As per the contract, the company will be paid 6.49 percent of the amount received for toll collection costs.