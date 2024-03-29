Mumbai BEST Bus Route Update: Relief for Commuters as Bus Numbers 425, 428 Resume from Original Routes

Commuters in Bhandup West can rejoice as traffic restrictions due to pipeline construction work ease. Bus routes 425 and 428, which were diverted due to the closure of Quarry Road (westbound) since February 24, 2024, will resume their original routes starting today, March 29, 2024.

The pipeline construction project had necessitated changes to routes 307, 409, 425, 428, 604, 608, and 612. However, with the completion of work on existing roads up to Sahyadri Nagar, the diversions for routes 425 and 428, previously disrupted at Mangatram Petrol Pump, have been scrapped. These buses will now operate on their usual routes through Kokan Nagar (Bhandup West).

Also Read | Mumbai's BEST Bus Announces Fare Changes, Pass Price Increase

It is important to note that while there is some relief for commuters on these two routes, diversions for other routes affected by the construction work are likely to remain in place. Commuters are advised to check with the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Transport Authority (MMRTA) for the latest updates on bus route changes.