BMC to allot Rs 30 crore for Mumbai beautification plan

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued a circular to allot a fund of Rs 30.5 crore to each of the 24 civic wards for carrying out several repair and reengineering work as part of the beautification of roads and footpaths of Mumbai.

The plan includes improvement of traffic islands, road dividers, illumination of major junctions and improvement of pedestrian walkways as well as installation of street furniture and wall paintings.

A civic official said, "Rs 240 crore was allotted to the 24 wards who have come up with plans to beautify areas in their localities. For instance, beautification of road dividers will include various sign boards and plantation between road dividers, beautification of footpath by stamp concreting, creative street furniture being added, wall paintings among others. The entire project will need to be completed by March 2023. However we are hoping that there will be a difference seen on the ground by the year-end."

As per the reports of Times Now, out of the total Rs 30.5 crores allocated to each ward, Rs 6.5 crore has been earmarked for the beautification of road dividers. Rs 4.5 crore will be used for the improvement of footpaths while Rs 5 crore is for illuminating footpaths. For setting up street furniture, beautification of traffic islands, optimum use of public spaces underneath bridges and installation of street lighting, Rs 3.25 crore each will be used. Illuminating bridges in municipal wards will be carried out at Rs 80 lakh and Rs 75 lakh to be used for wall painting and murals.