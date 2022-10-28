BMC to set up desalination plant at Manori

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has proposed to set up a desalination plant to transform the natural saline water from the Arabian sea to quench the thirst of Mumbai residents.

According to a report of The Indian Express, The water supply in Mumbai, the BMC is set to construct a desalination plant on 12 hectares of land at Manori village, a seaside hamlet situated in the northernmost end of suburban Mumbai.

The proposed plant will be equipped to supply 200 million litres of water (LMD) per day. An additional provision will also be made to expand its capacity to 400 MLD in future, considering the rising demand of water in Mumbai.

The main objective is to to augment the water supply by 200 MLD initially, which will furthermore extend to 400 MLD in the long run. Mumbai has a demand of 4,200 MLD of water daily. However, the BMC is able to supply only 3,800 MLD, The Indian Express further reported.