BMC to take action against illegal hoardings and banners ahead of festive season

The BMC has appointed a ward-wise designated officer in 24 administrative wards to take action against illegal posters, banners, pandals and even on complaints of noise pollution. A WhatsApp and toll-free number has been started where residents can register complaints.

According to a Free Press Journal report, illegal posters and banners defaced the city, especially during festivals. Following directives of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, the BMC began a drive on September 1, to maintain the cleanliness along the roads. More than 10,000 illegal posters, banners and flags of political parties have been pulled out till now. However, the illegal posters and banners are seen to be doubled in several places as the Ganeshotsav starts from Tuesday. Ramakant Biradar, deputy municipal commissioner (DMC) zone 2 (in-charge of Ganeshotsav) has appealed to the citizens to complain about illegal posters, banners or even pandals erected on roads or footpaths on toll free or WhatsApp number. BMC annually removes 15,000 to 20,000 posters and banners. Of these, 45% are either for festivities or to convey birthday wishes to a political leader.