BMC writes letter to state govt seeking more doses for mass Covid vaccination programme

Amid the rising Covid cases in many countries, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has written to the state government seeking more doses for the mass Covid vaccination programme.

According to a report of TOI, city has only 5,000 doses of Covaxin and no stocks of Covishield or Corbevax, BMC health officials said. The shortage has occurred at a time when the number of Covid vaccine-seekers in Mumbai has increased in the last few days: according to the Cowin portal, 3,154 (1,848 for the precautionary dose) turned up for vaccine on Saturday as against 1,734 on Friday.

BMC health department wrote a letter on Friday and has been following up about fresh stock since. We have asked

for stocks of all the vaccines, especially Corbevax, said BMC executive health officer Dr Mangala Gomare.

Barely 16% of those eligible for the precautionary dose in Mumbai have taken it so far. Over 90 lakh Mumbaikars have yet to take it, TOI reported.

