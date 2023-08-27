Body of a customs officer found in the lake near Taloja prison; suicide suspected

The dead body of a customs inspector being probed by the CBI was found floating in a lake near the Taloja prison in Mumbai’s Kharghar Friday. The police identified the customs inspector as 38-year-old Mayank Singh and said a note was found in his vehicle.The Kharghar police filed an accidental death report in the matter and are probing the case.A police officer said around 10.30 am Friday, a few locals found the body of a man floating in the lake. He was taken to the hospital where he was declared dead. Based on his identity card, the police identified him as Mayank Singh, a customs inspector.

While the police have not revealed the contents of the note, an officer said Singh was reportedly under stress due to the CBI probe against him.He had been called by the CBI for questioning in the past and was summoned on Friday again. The CBI is investigating a case where bribes were allegedly received from two firms to release goods without paying a total penalty amount of Rs 14.5 lakh.Singh is alleged to have been linked to the case and the two firms were also named as accused.