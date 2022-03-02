Bombay HC adjourns hearing till Mar 7 on Malik's plea seeking quashing of money laundering case



Maharashtra Minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on February 23 in connection with a Prevention of Money Laundering case involving underworld Don Dawood Ibrahim, had moved to the Bombay High Court against his arrest. Malik in his plea has urged the Court to quash the PMLA case lodged by the central probe agency.

The matter was heard today and the High Court adjourned the hearing. The ED has been given till March 7 to file reply. Nawab Malik has been remanded in ED custody till March 3. He has also mentioned his plea that his arrest was illegal and sought to be released immediately.

But Malik will not be released immediately. Nawab Malik has not received any immediate relief from the ED's action. The ED has sought time from the High Court to respond to Nawab Malik's plea. Nawab Malik's petition will now be heard in the High Court on Monday.