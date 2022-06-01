Bombay HC approves Sachin Waze's application to became approver in case against Anil Deshmukh

The High Court has granted bail to Sachin Waze, dismissed Mumbai Police officer in the Mansukh Hiren murder case and Antilia blast case. Waze has sought to become an approver against other accused including former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh in an alleged corruption case.. CBI has given its nod to his application with conditions. He had filed an application in the Mumbai High Court for the same. That application has been approved with conditions.

Also, Sachin Waze has made a serious allegation that Anil Deshmukh was abusing his position. In addition, Waze is known to have made a number of sensational revelations. Therefore, in the case of recovery of Rs 100 crore, the difficulty of former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh is expected to increase.

Sachin Waze had expressed readiness to witness an apology against Anil Deshmukh. Sachin Waze had sent a letter to the ED in this regard. 'I am ready to disclose the whole facts as far as I know in this context before the competent magistrates truthfully and voluntarily. "I urge you to decide on this application for waiver under Sections 306 and 307 of the CRPC," he said in the letter. Accordingly, the court has ruled in the matter and granted Sachin Waze's application.

