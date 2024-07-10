Bombay HC Directs Patanjali Ayurved to Deposit Rs 50 Lakh Over Alleged Camphor Product Sales Breach

The Bombay High Court has instructed Patanjali Ayurved to submit Rs 50 lakh following allegations of violating the court's temporary injunction against the sale of its camphor products. This directive comes amidst a trademark infringement lawsuit filed by another company.

In August 2023, the Bombay High Court issued an interim order prohibiting Patanjali Ayurved Ltd from selling its camphor products, in response to trademark infringement allegations filed by Mangalam Organics Ltd.

On July 8, a single bench of Justice R I Chagla noted that Patanjali, in an affidavit submitted in June, acknowledged breaching the earlier injunction order that prohibited the sale of the disputed camphor products.

According to a report of PTI, "Such persistent breach of the injunction order dated 30th August 2023 by defendant no. 1 (Patanjali) cannot be tolerated by this court," Justice Chagla said in the order, a copy of which was made available on Wednesday.

The bench stated that it would be appropriate to direct Patanjali to deposit Rs 50 lakh before deciding on any contempt or breach of the injunction order. The High Court has scheduled the next hearing for July 19. In August 2023, the court had issued an interim order barring Patanjali from selling or advertising its camphor products.

Mangalam Organics had filed a suit against Patanjali Ayurved, alleging copyright infringement of their camphor products. It later filed an application, claiming Patanjali was in breach of the interim order as it continued selling the camphor products.



