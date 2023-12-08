Bombay HC pulls up Maha govt over laps in budgetary allocation for medical equipments

The Bombay High Court criticized the Maharashtra government for its failure to release or utilize the complete budgetary allocation designated for the procurement of drugs and medical equipment. The court expressed concern, stating that the government's inaction was resulting in the lapse of funds, ultimately impacting the healthcare system.

The division bench, comprising Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Arif Doctor, inquired with the government about the measures taken to utilize the budgetary allocation. They sought explanations regarding the reasons behind the government's previous failure to release the entire amount and the factors contributing to the non-utilization of the released funds.

The court was hearing a bunch of petitions, including one initiated suo motu (on its own), raising concerns over the high number of deaths at government hospitals in Nanded and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar districts.

Advocate General Birendra Saraf informed the bench that as per earlier orders, the government has now appointed a chief executive officer for the Maharashtra Medicines Procurement Authority, and the process of issuing tenders to procure drugs and equipment has begun. The court said it hopes and trusts that the process of procuring these items picks up pace now.

What we notice is that the budget allocated and sanctioned is not released entirely, and whatever amount is released is not spent. What is the reason behind this? CJ Upadhyaya asked. This seems to be a new trend with the government. But who is the ultimate sufferer? We hope and trust that steps would be taken to spend the budget in its entirety otherwise it lapses at the cost of the healthcare system," the court said.

It directed the state government to file an affidavit by February 1, 2024, giving these details and informing how it was meeting the demands raised by hospitals across the state. The bench also directed the state government to expedite the recruitment to fill up vacancies at hospitals.

One-third of posts are still lying vacant in hospitals across the state. There is an urgent need to fill up all vacancies. We are of the opinion that the recruitment process has to be expedited, the court said.