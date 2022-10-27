Bombay HC quashes BMC order revoking nod by former NCP corporator for Chhath Puja

The Bombay High Court quashed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporatiion's (BMC) order revoking permission granted earlier to an organisation headed by a former corporator of the NCP to conduct Chhath Puja at a suburban ground.

The HC also quashed another BMC order granting permission to another group to hold the puja at the venue after it submitted an application seeking nod along with a letter from a former corporator of the BJP, PTI reported.

A vacation bench of Justices N J Jamadar and Gauri Godse said there was malice on the part of the BMC in granting permission to one group and revoking nod given earlier to the other group.

The Chhath Puja is to be held on October 30 and 31 on a ground in suburban Ghatkopar. The court quashed the BMC's order by which it had revoked permission granted to NCP's former corporator Rakhee Jadhav's organisation Shri Durga Parmeshwari Seva Mandal to hold the Chhath festival at Acharya Atre Maidan in Ghatkopar, PTI further reported.