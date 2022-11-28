Bombay HC questions Maha govt for filing FIRs on Thackeray's Sena leaders

The Bombay High Court has directed the Maharashtra government asking them to file a reply to a plea that sought the quashing of an FIR against Arvind Sawant, and MLA Bhaskar Jadhav and other leaders of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena who protested against the government.

According to a report of India Today, When the plea by Sena leaders came up for hearing, Advocate Shubham Kahite appearing for them said that the protest held by the leaders in Navi Mumbai was not illegal and that the FIRs lodged were baseless and need to be quashed. On October 17, Uddhav Sena district president Vithal More, who is also one of the accused in the case, sought permission from the CBD Belapur Police Station to protest on October 19 against the ruling government.

Even though the permission was rejected approximately 600-700 persons had gathered for the protest.