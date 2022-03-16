Bombay HC refuses to grant interim protection to Pravin Darekar

The Bombay High Court has refused to grant any relief to Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council, Pravin Darekar. Darekar's pre-arrest bail plea in the labor case has been rejected by the court and he has been directed to file a fresh petition in the Mumbai Sessions Court for pre-arrest bail. An urgent hearing was held on Wednesday before a bench of justices Prasanna Varale and Shriram Modak.

Praveen Darekar had immediately filed a petition in the High Court seeking relief from the arrest in the newly filed case by the Mumbai Police in the labor case.

A complaint was filed on January 8 with the MRA Marg police station by Aam Aadmi Party state Secretary Dhananjay Shinde, accusing Darekar of allegedly cheating people, the Mumbai District Central Cooperative Bank, and the state Cooperative Department.

Darekar has been charged under IPC sections pertaining to cheating, criminal breach of trust, criminal conspiracy etc., the police said.