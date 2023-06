Bombay HC says child trafficking one of most serious and heinous forms of exploitation

Child trafficking is one of the most serious and heinous forms of exploitation, which not only impacts the child and its family, but also threatens the very fabric of the society, the Bombay High Court said while denying bail to a person arrested for kidnapping a 10-month-old child.

The baby was kidnapped in August 2021 when she was sleeping with her mother on a footpath in suburban Bandra. According to the police, the accused Parandam Gudenti had sold the baby to a childless couple from Telangana for Rs 1.05 lakh.

A single bench of Justice Anuja Prabhudessai on March 14 noted that footpath dwellers, particularly street children, are the most vulnerable and marginalised section of the society, prone to victimisation and exploitation.

Child trafficking is one of the most serious and heinous forms of exploitation, which not only impacts the child and the family, but threatens the very fabric of the society, the court said.

Considering the gravity of the offence, the court said it was not inclined to grant bail to the accused.