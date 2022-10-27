Bombay HC says married woman asked to do household work for family not cruelty

The Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court said if a married woman is asked to do household work for the family the same cannot be equated to the work of a maid servant and would not amount to cruelty, while quashing a case lodged by a woman against her estranged husband and his parents for domestic violence and cruelty.

A division bench of Justices Vibha Kankanwadi and Rajesh Patil, on October 21, quashed the First Information Report lodged against the man and his parents.

The woman, in her complaint, had alleged she was was treated properly for a month after marriage, but thereafter, they began treating her like a maid servant, PTI reported.