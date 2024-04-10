Bombay High Court Dismisses Osho Foundation's Petition, Upholds Denial to Sell Koregaon Park Land

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Friday dismissed a petition filed by Osho International Foundation challenging the Joint Charity Commissioner's order denying permission to sell the land of Osho Ashram at Koregaon Park in Pune for Rs 107 crore. In December 2023, the Joint Charity Commissioner dismissed the Osho Foundation's petition.

"There is no situation that forces us to sell the land at Koregaon Park," said a division bench consisting of Justice Girish Kulkarni and Justice Firdosh Punewala upholding the decision of the charity commissioner. After dismissing the petition, the court directed the Osho Foundation to refund Rs 50 crore as an advance amount given by Rajivnayan Rahulkumar Bajaj Rushabh Family Trust for the purchase of land. The Charity Commissioner also justified the directions given to audit the Osho Ashram. A special audit of the Osho International Foundation from 2005 to 2023 should be conducted. Two special auditors will conduct the audit. He will appoint as Assistant Charity Commissioner, Greater Mumbai Region. The court made it clear that an auditor would be appointed once a copy of the order was made available.