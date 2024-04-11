Bombay High Court Seeks Response from State Government, BMC on PIL Against Tree Lighting

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Wednesday directed the state government and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to file their replies on a PIL against the lighting of trees. Rohit Joshi has filed a Public interest litigation in the High Court in this regard. The petition was heard by Chief Justice Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyay and Justice Arif Doctor.

Joshi's lawyer Ronita Bhattacharya told the bench that the circular issued by the Delhi Forest Department was issued. Through this circular, some measures were taken to check the damage to the tree due to signboards, high-tension cables, and electric wires. Bhattacharya informed the court that the circular was issued based on an order of the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

Submit an affidavit

Lighting on a tree is harmful to its growth and health. It hinders mammals and birds from building nests, the petition said. The PIL has sought the removal of wires from trees and created awareness among people on the issue. "We direct the state government, BMC, Thane Municipal Corporation, and Mira-Bhayander Municipal Corporation to file affidavits in this regard as the petitioner has raised an important issue through the petition," the court said.

No lighting of trees without permission

The Maharashtra (Urban Areas) Protection and Preservation of Trees Act, 1975 prohibits burning, cutting, or damaging trees in any manner.

Permission has to be taken from the tree authority of the municipal corporation to cut trees. Citing the act, Bhattacharya told the court that lighting on a tree causes damage to the tree. Therefore, the trees cannot be illuminated without permission.