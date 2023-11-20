Bonus for paddy to be announced in Winter Session of Maha Legislature: Eknath Shinde

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced on Monday that the bonus for paddy will be disclosed during the upcoming Winter Session of the Maharashtra Legislature, scheduled to take place in Nagpur next month.

Speaking at a shaasan aplya dari programme in Bhandara, some 60 kilometres from here, Shinde said his government believed in replying to the criticism by opponents through its work.

Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis also brought up the matter of bonus for paddy farmers during his address at the 'government at your doorstep' event.

Mahayuti government will announce bonus for paddy crop in the Winter Session of the Maharashtra Legislature to be held in Nagpur in December, Shinde said. The state government is planning to bring about 8000 to 10,000 hectares of land under irrigation very soon, the CM added.

He said the ruling alliance, comprising the Shiv Sena, the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Ajit Pawar faction of the Nationalist Congress Party, had won two-third of the seats in the recently held gram panchayat polls and the opposition realises the ground is slipping from beneath their feet.