Book Raj Thackeray for sedition, urges PIL in Bombay HC

Mumbai, May 5 A social activist on Thursday moved the Bombay High Court with a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking sedition charges against Maharashtra Navnirman Sena President Raj Thackeray and a curb on his movements for attempting to create disturbances.

The PIL has been filed by India Against Corruption President Hemant Patil, urging a first information report against Raj Thackeray on the issue of removing loudspeakers from mosques and threats to play Hanuman Chalisa at double volumes to counter 'azans'.

Patil said that on May 1, Raj Thackeray had warned that if loudspeakers were not taken off all mosques by May 4, then his activists would blare out Hanuman Chalisa, for which he was later booked by the Aurangabad police.

He also accused the MNS chief of attempts to breach peace by alleging Nationalist Congress Party President Sharad Pawar was "anti-Hindu" and resorting to caste politics.

The IAC head said that while Aurangabad police had booked Raj on light sections, they have not invoked sedition charges against him for making provocative statements that could hinder peace and harmony among communities.

Accordingly, Patil sought appropriate directions from the Bombay High Court to order a probe and lodge an FIR for offences of public nuisance, breach of peace and sedition charges in the large public interest.

He also urged the court to restrain Raj Thackeray from organising media conferences, going on tours of visiting different places to propagate removal of mosque loudspeakers and countering by playing Hanuman Chalisa there.

