Borivali-Kandivali To Face Water Cut For A Day: Look Water Schedule Here

Western suburbs in Mumbai are facing regular water cuts. At the latest, Borivali and Kandivali are to face a temporary halt in water supply for a day, starting on May 2. This is because Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation is undertaking maintenance work to replace an old pipeline stretching from Mithi Chowky junction to Mahavir Nagar junction.

The water supply will be cut from 10 pm on May 2 and concluding by 10 pm on May 3. As per the official, the replacement of the pipeline will enhance water distribution efficiency and address leakage issues in Kandivali West. During these 24 hours, the pipeline will be emptied, necessitating a temporary halt in water supply to certain areas.

A few areas of Kandivali and Borivali will have to accommodate the water schedule provided by BMC. Areas such as Jan Kalyan Nagar, Chattrapati Shivaji Raje complex, MHADA colony will receive water between 1:30 am to 2:55 am, Lalji pada, K.D. compound, Gandhi Nagar, Sanjay Nagar, Bunder pakhadi, Bhabrekar nagar, MHADA Ekta Nagar, Mahavir Nagar, Irani wadi, Kandivali Gavathan, Mahatma Gandhi Marg, Shankar gully, Mathurdas Marg, Shantilal Modi marg, Swami Vivekanand marg are scheduled to receive water between 9 am to 11 am, and Charkop MHADA sector 1 to 9 (with water supply between 11:45 am to 2:05 pm). All these areas are advised to make alternative water arrangements.

Similarly, residents in Poisar, Indira Nagar, Borsa Pada Marg, SV road (with water supply scheduled between 4:30 pm to 6:45 pm), Shimpoli, Satya Nagar, Vajira Naka, Jairaj Nagar, Eksar, Sodawala gully, Yogi Nagar, and Poisar (with water time allocated from 7:10 pm to 9:55 pm) will also experience a temporary suspension of water services on May 3.

Meanwhile, BMC has urged citizens to filter and boil water for drinking purposes over the subsequent 4 to 5 days following the pipeline replacement to ensure safety.