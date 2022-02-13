'Bravo': Ishaan Khatter lauds Ananya Panday's act in 'Gehraiyaan'
Ananya Panday's performance as Tia in 'Gehrayaiaan' has definitely impressed her rumoured boyfriend and actor Ishaan Khatter.
After the release of the film, Ananya penned a heartfelt post describing her love for 'Gehrayaiaan'
"The many moods of Tia...she was such a treat to play -- her innocence, patience, insecurity, maturity, vulnerability, loyalty, love, heartbreak -- will stay with me forever," she had posted on her Instagram account.
Re-sharing Ananya's post, Ishaan took to his Instagram Story and added a "bravo" sticker to the post.He also posted a cute cat sticker with the post of Ananya, which clapped in appreciation.
The rumours of Ananya and Ishaan Khatter dating have been making rounds on the internet for a while now. The actors have never publicly accepted their relationship. They two have even shared screen space in the film 'Khaali Peeli'.
