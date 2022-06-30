Breaking! Eknath Shinde to be new Chief Minister of Maharashtra

During the live session of Devendra Fadnavis, the BJP leader announced that Eknath Shinde the rebel leader of Shiv Sena will be the new Chief Minister of Maharashtra. Today only Eknath Shinde is going to take the oath as CM.

Amid the Maharashtra Political crisis, CM Uddhav Thackeray has resigned from his post. He announced this major development during his live on Facebook. Resigning from the post, Uddhav Thackeray said "I don't want to play the majority game. Which was raised by Shiv Sena chief and Shiv Sainiks. Let the son of that Shiv Sena chief get what he deserves by being demoted from the post of Chief Minister. No one should be deprived of this happiness. I had no intention of leaving the post of Chief Minister. I don't want to cling to a chair."