BREAKING! Ongoing political crisis in Maha heading to dissolution of Vidhan Sabha, tweets Raut

Currently in the eye of a brewing political storm, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut hinted at the dissolution of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly amid the current political crisis in the state. He tweeted, "The ongoing political crisis in Maharashtra is heading to the dissolution of Vidhan Sabha.



The MVA government plunged into its gravest crisis early on Tuesday after Shiv Sena Minister Eknath Shinde suddenly revolted along with a group of Shiv Sena MLAs and Ministers, and reached Surat early on Tuesday morning. In a cryptic tweet, Eknath Shinde said "we will never cheat for power and never abandon teachings of Bal Thackeray".

Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut hints at the dissolution of #Maharashtra Legislative Assembly amid the current political crisis in the state.



He tweets, "The ongoing political crisis in Maharashtra is heading to the dissolution of Vidhan Sabha." pic.twitter.com/rNyln0sFuh — ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2022